Image: Ørsted selects CWind to supply Surface Effect Ship. Photo: Courtesy of CWind.

CWind announced today a long-term charter contract agreement with Ørsted, delivering by mid-2020, the world’s first hybrid powered Surface Effect Ship (SES) to Borssele 1 and 2 offshore wind farms.

The agreement between the world’s leading windfarm operator Ørsted and CWind, part of the Global Marine Group, covers an initial three-year firm charter with options available for a further two years. The Hybrid SES crew transfer vessel will be operating from the Dutch port of Vlissingen, to Borssele 1 and 2, located 23km from the Dutch coast in the North Sea.

The development of the Hybrid SES for use as a crew transfer vessel is in response to an industry-wide push to develop and deploy innovative technologies that reduce CO2 emissions, whilst cost effectively servicing windfarms located further offshore. CWind’s Hybrid SES crew transfer vessel achieves this through a combination of electric and diesel propulsion which, when combined with the surface effect hull form and heave compensation technology, is able to operate in sea states of up to 2.0m Hs, whilst decreasing fuel burn and CO2. The Hybrid SES is, therefore, able to deliver crew faster to these sites and with improved comfort, resulting in increased operation days offshore for our client’s O&M and construction activities.

Ian Bryan, Managing Director, Group Business Operations said: “We are delighted to announce the agreement with Ørsted, and look forward to delivering the world’s first Hybrid SES for them in 2020. Our development of the vessel has been driven by listening to the market and our customers who want a greener, safer and more efficient Crew Transfer Vessel to support their commercial and green objectives.”

The new CWind Hybrid SES will enable Ørsted to not only deliver and service windfarms efficiently through reduced transit times, but it also supports Ørsted’s ambition of a world that runs entirely on green energy.

The Hybrid SES crew transfer vessel was developed in partnership with ESNA, a ship design company based in Kristiansand, Norway. ESNA specialises in surface effect vessel development to deliver commercially competitive vessels with significant carbon reductions by design.

Naval architect and co-founder of ESNA, Trygve H. Espeland, also explains: “The vessel design will accommodate further developments in hybrid propulsion and battery technology, ensuring it has the capability of being developed into a totally carbon-free solution in the future”. The vessel will be built by Wight Shipyard Company, a leading UK boat builder.

The Hybrid SES propulsion engine will deliver sprint speed and extreme bollard push, from its 1,300 kW installed diesel engines, which can be battery boosted up to 1,500 kW. Significant fuel savings are produced through balancing engine and inefficient low engine power running hours, with battery drive modes including wind farm standby and low speed/harbour operations. This leads to engine operating hours being reduced by 50% during wind farm battery standby.

CWind is a leading provider of asset management services to the offshore renewables and utilities market, and has recently relocated its HQ to Grimsby.

Source: Company Press Release