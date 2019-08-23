South Carolina can now benefit from more than 880MW of solar in operation, which is enough to power nearly 94,000 homes

Image: Cubico inaugurates Palmetto Plains solar project in South Carolina. Photo: Courtesy of Cypress Creek Renewables, LLC.

Cubico Sustainable Investments (Cubico), a renewables investor, has started commercial operations at the 106MW Palmetto Plains solar project in Orangeburg County, South Carolina.

Cubico is backed by two Canadian pension funds and Cypress Creek Renewables, a solar and energy storage company.

Cubico Americas head Ricardo Díaz said: “Palmetto Plains represented an exciting new chapter for us when it became the first asset in our USA solar portfolio to start operations. We are proud to see the project producing power and contributing to the sustainability goals of South Carolina.”

By energising the Palmetto Plains, South Carolina can now benefit from more than 880MW of solar in operation, which is enough to power nearly 94,000 homes.

Cypress Creek claims to have developed and added 375MW across 22 projects to the grid in South Carolina.

Cypress Creek Renewables CEO Sarah Slusser said: “We are proud to energize South Carolina’s largest solar farm, and we look forward to continuing to work with the Orangeburg County community through our management of Palmetto Plains and the construction of Huntley. These are long-term infrastructure assets that will benefit the community.”

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said: “We are excited to have companies like Cypress Creek and Cubico invest in our state and remain proud of all the steps we have taken to welcome the solar industry to South Carolina.

“With the recent passing of the Energy Freedom Act, we expect to continue to see the rate payers benefit from low cost, environmentally friendly power.”

Cubico and Cypress Creek reached financial close for Huntley solar project last month

Last month, Cubico and Cypress Creek reached financial close and began construction on the 100MW Huntley Solar project in South Carolina. Huntley is expected to begin operations next summer.

The solar plant is located close to the Palmetto Plains, which is considered to be the largest solar plant to operate in the state.

Together, the two solar plants are expected to provide $11m in local tax revenue for Orangeburg County during the expected 40-year operational life of the projects.

Cypress Creek is the developer and engineering, procurement and construction provider for the two solar projects. It will also be responsible for the long-term operations and maintenance services of the facilities.