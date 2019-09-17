The study will cover a range of development approaches for the Pilot field and includes the facilities, marine and subsea scope of work

Crondall Energy, the floating production and subsea engineering specialist, has been awarded a contract by Pharis Energy to deliver the Concept Select study for the operator’s heavy oil Pilot Field development in the Central North Sea.

Pharis Energy hopes to become the first operator in the world to use steam flooding in a major offshore project – one of the concepts to be explored as part of Crondall Energy’s Concept Study.

The study will cover a range of development approaches for the Pilot field and includes the facilities, marine and subsea scope of work. Crondall Energy’s engineers will develop and assess facilities and subsea configurations as well as various oil separation and artificial lift technologies to determine an optimum solution for the development.

Crondall Energy’s Group Managing Director, Duncan Peace, said: “We are very pleased to continue our work with Pharis Energy on this exciting project and we welcome the confidence shown in our engineering teams to develop a commercially viable concept for the project. The breadth and complexity of this development play to the strengths of our multidisciplinary team and we look forward to progressing the study.”

The Pilot field is located in block 21/27a of the UK central North Sea and is estimated to contain 230 MMbbls of proven plus probable oil-in-place, of which around 60 MMbbls will be recoverable in a waterflood scenario whilst 113 MMbbls could be expected to be recovered in a steam flood.

Stephen Brown, Pharis Energy’s CEO, added: “We are delighted to be progressing the Pilot project and continuing our good working relationship with the folk at Crondall Energy. The Crondall Energy team not only know the theory of how to go about developing offshore oil fields but also really understand the practicalities of weaving the development concept together with the team of engineers, contractors, rig and vessel owners, consultants and suppliers, into a financeable project.”

Crondall Energy previously supported the project by reviewing the CAPEX for the development.

Source: Company Press Release