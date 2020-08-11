The contracts in total provide approximately $128 million in revenue

CPB Contractors awarded $128m in Queensland and WA contracts. (Credit: Free-Photos from Pixabay)

CPB Contractors has been awarded two contracts for resources and water projects located in Western Australia and Queensland.

The contracts, which in total provide approximately $128 million in revenue, are:

The Iron Bridge Magnetite Project, a joint venture between Fortescue Metals Group subsidiary FMG Iron Bridge and Formosa Steel IB Pty Ltd, has selected CPB Contractors to deliver concrete and detailed earthworks for a wet processing plant at the Project, located in Western Australia’s Pilbara region. Work will commence this year and is scheduled for completion in 2021; and

Sunwater, a Queensland Government-owned water service provider, has selected CPB Contractors to undertake essential works at Paradise Dam, near Bundaberg, Queensland. Work commenced in May 2020 to lower the spillway with ancillary works to be completed into 2021.

CIMIC Group Chief Executive Officer Juan Santamaria said: “The range of work being won by CPB Contractors demonstrates the extent of the capability that we provide to clients to produce reliable, safe and efficient outcomes. We are pleased to support major corporates and governments in the delivery of these projects.”

CPB Contractors Managing Director Diego Zumaquero said: “The award of these contracts is recognition of our people’s expertise in delivering essential and strategic infrastructure projects. Our commitment is to safely and efficiently deliver these projects while maximising the benefits to local communities.”

Source: Company Press Release