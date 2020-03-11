Equinor has introduced measures to prevent further contamination of the offshore installations from coronavirus

The Martin Linge platform in the North Sea. (Credit: Jan Arne Wold / Woldcam - Equinor ASA)

Norwegian firm Equinor has confirmed one positive case of the coronavirus at its Martin Linge oil and gas field located in the North Sea.

The infected person, before arriving at the field on 04 March 2020, had visited Austria.

However, upon listing Austria as a high-risk destination, the person was isolated onboard and subsequent tests were conducted on him to test coronavirus infection.

After the person was tested positive for coronavirus, the firm has introduced measures to prevent further contamination of the offshore installation.

Equinor, which is negotiating with the Norwegian health authorities about further measures, is due to decide on when to transfer the infected person to ashore.

Two further persons, who also visited high-risk destinations, at the field are also being tested. The reports are yet to be received, the company noted.

Although there are no additional persons with symptoms at the field, medical staff are following up the 776 persons working on the project and spread across three offshore installations.

Equinor plans to reduce the activity on Martin Linge field

Equinor said it plans to reduce the activity on the field and is assessing further measures to prevent the contamination.

The field is scheduled to commence production by the end of 2020. The development plan comprises a jacket-based integrated wellhead, production and accommodation platform and a permanently anchored oil storage vessel.

The field, which is located 42km west of the Oseberg field in the Norwegian North Sea, is operated by Equinor with 70% stake. The remaining 30% stake is held by Norway’s state-owned Petoro (30%).

Recently, Equinor has pledged to at least halve its carbon intensity by 2050, a goal that includes emissions generated by the consumption of its oil and gas products by end-users.