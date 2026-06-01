Drill-hole SDD26_001A intersected several mineralised structures including quartz-tourmaline. Credit: BEI97/Shutterstock.com.

Cornish Metals has reported progress in its surface diamond drilling programme at the South Crofty tin project in Cornwall, UK.

The ongoing exploration in the Roskear area aims to explore extensions of known mineralisation and assess priority targets based on historic and recent geological interpretations.

The drilling programme of around 2,400m has reached a notable milestone with the completion of drill-hole SDD26_001A. This drill-hole, extending to more than 1,199m, intersected several mineralised structures including quartz-tourmaline veining with visible cassiterite and sulphide mineralisation, indicating potential expansions beyond current resource estimates.

Cornish Metals plans to begin a second drill-hole, SDD26_002, targeting the same structures, approximately 100m west of the first.

Samples from SDD26_001A are being prepared for shipment to ALS Laboratories in Loughrea, Ireland, with assay results anticipated by June 2026.

Cornish Metals CEO Don Turvey said: “The completion of drill-hole SDD26_001A marks an important milestone in this targeted exploration drilling programme at South Crofty. The drill-hole has successfully intersected multiple projected mineralised structures, including extensions to known resource areas beyond the current mineral resource estimate envelopes.

“While assay results are still pending, the visual indications of mineralisation encountered are encouraging and support our geological interpretation of continued mineralisation to the west of the existing mineral resource areas.”

The main objectives of the programme are to test extensions of the Roskear B and Roskear South structures beyond the current resource limits and to sterilise areas planned for infrastructure development.

The drilling has successfully intersected several structures, including projections in the Roskear 1 South, Roskear South, Roskear 6 North and Roskear 7 North, as well as target structures associated with Roskear B.

Roskear South and Roskear B contain resources as outlined in the company’s 2023 mineral resource estimate.

Meanwhile, the Roskear 1 South, Roskear 6 North and Roskear 7 North structures, part of the Roskear Numbered Zone, lack full inclusion in the current resource estimate due to limited historic data.