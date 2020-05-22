Core barrel is one of the three main elements of the RPV internals

Core barrel produced for the Rooppur NPP’s reactor pressure vessel. (Credit: The State Atomic Energy Corporation ROSATOM)

Core barrel of the reactor pressure vessel (RPV) for Rooppur NPP (Bangladesh) has been produced at the Volgodonsk branch of JSC “AEM-technology” (a part of machine building subdivision of ROSATOM – Atomenergomash)

Core barrel is one of the three main elements of the RPV internals. Core barrel vessel consists of six shells and elliptic bottom. The product height is about 11 meters; weight is 63 tons.

In the upper part of the core barrel, there are 238 holes with diameter of 196 mm and two holes with diameter 300mm. The holes are arranged in a specific order that represents six rows along the perimeter of the shell and intended for the coolant exit. There are 1344 holes with different diameters on the bottom of the product: 40mm and 60mm, and there are also 163 holes with diameter of 226mm. They are intended for supports installation and protect the fuel assemblies from being injected with small mechanical particles.

The next important stage will be the installation of the grid and support elements. After the grid and support elements are installed, the test assembly of core barrel with the baffle and protective tube unit will be carried out.

Source: Company Press Release