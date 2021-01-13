The 396MW Denfield portfolio includes four wind projects and two solar projects

Cordelio Power sells stake in Ontario Renewable Power portfolio. (Credit: Pixabay/seagul.)

Cordelio Power and Axium Infrastructure are pleased to announce that Axium has purchased a 49% interest in Cordelio’s Ontario renewable portfolio. The 396 MW Denfield portfolio includes four wind projects and two solar projects located in southwestern Ontario. Cordelio will continue to manage the Denfield assets for the newly formed partnership.

“We’re excited to partner and share best practices with Axium, a premier renewables owner-manager,” said Rob Roberti, Cordelio’s Chief Financial Officer. “Axium’s technical and other capabilities will complement our own as these important assets continue to support Ontario’s energy transition.”

“We are very pleased to establish a partnership with Cordelio,” said Elio Gatto, Vice President and Investment Director of Axium Infrastructure. “This transaction is consistent with Axium’s ongoing strategy to acquire meaningful equity positions in high-quality renewable energy projects alongside strong partners.”

Source: Company Press Release