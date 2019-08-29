The Formosa 1 project will comprise 20 6MW Siemens Gamesa WTGs and will become Taiwan’s first commercial offshore windfarm, with an eventual capacity of 120MW

Image: SMC offers Marine Coordination services to SGRE for Taiwanese offshore windfarm. Photo: Courtesy of Specialist Marine Consultants Limited

SMC have been awarded a contract to provide Marine Coordination services to SGRE across what will be Taiwan’s first commercial offshore windfarm, Formosa 1.

The Formosa 1 project will comprise 20 6MW Siemens Gamesa WTGs and will become Taiwan’s first commercial offshore windfarm, with an eventual capacity of 120MW.

This contract award further strengthens the relationship between SMC and SGRE, who have worked together on offshore wind projects across Europe since 2009. Formosa 1 represents the 35th Marine Coordination project SMC have delivered to the Offshore Wind sector and again emphasises the company’s role as a market leading provider of the service.

SMC Operations Director, Dean Coates, commented, “We are extremely pleased to continue our work with SGRE on what is yet another flagship endeavour for both companies. This contract is our 3rd Marine Coordination contract in Taiwan, adding to our experience in providing further services to the region. Taiwan and the wider East Asian market have become a particularly important area of focus for SMC in recent years and we look forward to providing continued and experienced support to this emerging market.”

Source: Company Press Release