Image: Pierre Bechelany (centre), Fluor's president of Pipelines & LNG, signs contract for the Rovuma LNG Project. Photo: courtesy of Business Wire.

Fluor in consortium with Japan-based JGC and TechnipFMC has secured an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract for the first phase of the Rovuma Liquefied Natural Gas Project (Rovuma LNG Project) in Cabo Delgado, Mozambique.

The contract has been given by Mozambique Rovuma Venture (MRV), a joint venture between Eni, ExxonMobil and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC).

Fluor said that its consortium has been issued with a limited notice-to-proceed by MRV. The company said that the project team will be based in Farnborough in the UK, Paris in France, and Yokohama in Japan.

Fluor energy and chemicals business group president Mark Fields said: “Fluor is pleased to have been selected for this strategic development and to partner with a team that combines considerable LNG expertise and design build capabilities on the African continent.

“We worked closely to develop the project model that builds upon each party’s strengths and capabilities to partner with MRV to advance this landmark project in a safe, secure and sustainable manner creating new opportunities for Mozambique and its citizens.”

Details of the Rovuma LNG Project

Under the Rovuma LNG Project, MRV will liquefy and market natural gas produced by the Mamba fields contained in the offshore Area 4 concession located in the ultra-deep Rovuma Basin.

During the first phase, the Mozambican LNG project will feature two LNG trains, with each of them to produce 7.6 million tons of LNG annually.

MRV holds a stake of 70% in the Area 4 block, which holds an estimated 85 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. The remaining 30% stake in the Mozambican gas block is held by Galp, KOGAS and Empresa Nacional de Hidrocarbonetos (ENH), which all have 10% ownership.

In May 2019, ExxonMobil and its co-venture partners obtained approval for the development plan of the Rovuma LNG project from the Mozambican government. The partners are targeting a commissioning date for the LNG project in 2024 and are due to make a final investment decision this year.