Continental Europe TSOs are now supporting the stability of the Ukrainian-Moldovan power system following a positive analysis which confirmed that an emergency synchronisation is technically feasible with a number of measures to ensure safe and secure power systems

Continental Europe reports successful synchronisation with Ukraine and Moldova power systems. (Credit: analogicus from Pixabay)

Following an urgent request by Ukrenergo and Moldova for emergency synchronisation, the TSOs of Continental Europe agreed to start on 16 March 2022 the trial synchronisation of the Continental European Power System with the power systems of Ukraine and Moldova. This acceleration of the synchronisation project ongoing since 2017 has been possible thanks to the previous studies carried out and the adoption of risks mitigation measures.

This is a significant milestone for the Continental Europe TSOs working in collaboration with Ukrenergo and Moldelectrica that are operating their respective power systems under extremely difficult circumstances. ENTSO-E would like to thank the European Commission, all TSOs involved and their national authorities for their support and assistance in the synchronisation process.

