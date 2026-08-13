Coyote 3SX was developed using existing infrastructure in the Kuparuk River Unit. Credit: ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips Alaska, a subsidiary of ConocoPhillips, has commenced oil production at its Coyote 3SX development in the Kuparuk River Unit on State of Alaska land on the North Slope.

The milestone was achieved ahead of schedule and under budget, said ConocoPhillips.

The company approved funding of approximately $800m for the project in October 2025, with construction starting in early 2026.

Coyote 3SX was developed using existing infrastructure within the Kuparuk River Unit.

According to the company, the project was planned to bring new production online efficiently, with an expected peak oil rate of 12,000 barrels per day gross.

At the height of construction in April 2026, around 365 workers were employed on site.

ConocoPhillips Alaska president Erec Isaacson said: “Coyote 3SX demonstrates our commitment to maximising the value of our legacy assets while continuing to deliver safe, reliable domestic production.

“The additional pipeline required for the project will support increased production from Coyote as volumes rise in 2026 and beyond.”

ConocoPhillips Alaska stated that the project supports its broader strategy on Alaska’s North Slope, which includes sustaining and growing its legacy assets while contributing to employment and throughput in the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System (TAPS).

The pipeline system extends for 800 miles, stretching from Prudhoe Bay to Valdez, where the Valdez Marine Terminal is located.

At this terminal, oil is transferred onto tankers for transportation to market.

Over 50% of the pipeline is elevated, supported by approximately 78,000 vertical support structures.

The company reported it invests about $1bn annually in projects such as Coyote to uphold and expand its operations in the state, describing the investment framework in Alaska as important for long-term plans.

Isaacson said: “The Coyote project is a testament to the hard work, commitment to safety and excellence of our dedicated team.”

ConocoPhillips has operated for more than five decades in the region. Its Kuparuk River Unit, claimed to be North America’s second-largest oil field, lies about 40 miles west of Prudhoe Bay and has been producing oil since 1981.

Last month, ConocoPhillips signed an agreement with BP to acquire a 42% interest in BP Energy Company of Kirkuk (BP ECKL) and to participate in the ongoing redevelopment of major oilfields in the Kirkuk region of northern Iraq.