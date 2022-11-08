In addition to offshore wind power, the two companies are closely evaluating opportunities in power from shore, as well as carbon capture and storage (CCS) and carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS)

ConocoPhillips China announces the commencement of the Penglai offshore windfarm pilot project in partnership with CNOOC. (Credit: ConocoPhillips Company)

ConocoPhillips China Inc. (COPC) and CNOOC Limited today officially announced the commencement of the Penglai Offshore Windfarm Pilot Project at the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai. As a joint low carbon energy development effort, the project will harness wind energy to supply power to the Penglai Oilfield, China’s largest offshore oil and gas production base under Production Sharing Contract, located in Bohai Bay, Northeast China.

This morning, a signing ceremony was held at ConocoPhillips’ booth at CIIE for the Penglai Offshore Windfarm Pilot Project, a joint investment between the two companies. Wang Dongjin, Chairman of China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), Bill Arnold, President of COPC, Sun Xiansheng, Vice President of China Council for International Investment Promotion, Zhou Liwei, Vice President of CNOOC, Yang Yun, Executive Vice President of CNOOC Limited, Yan Hongtao, Vice President of CNOOC Limited and General Manager of CNOOC China Limited Tianjin Branch (CCLT), Zhang Chunsheng, Deputy General Manager of CCLT, Ma Zhaofeng, General Manager of Pengbo Operating Company, Zhao Dexi, Joint Management Committee Chief Representative, and representatives of CNOOC Renewable Energy Co., Ltd. and COPC attended the signing ceremony.

“This pilot project represents a first-of-its-kind integration of offshore wind power being harnessed solely for offshore oil and gas facilities in China,” said Bill Arnold. “We believe it will become a benchmark for future low carbon emission offshore oilfield developments.”

Twenty years after Penglai achieved its first oil, the oilfield is still under various phases of development as the two companies expect a long production life ahead. The newly launched windfarm project offers an optimal solution in meeting the Penglai Oilfield’s power demand, which is expected to increase year by year as development continues.

Featuring four wind turbines with a total installed capacity of 34 MW, the windfarm ties back to the existing central processing platform via subsea cables, distributing energy to the field’s power grid system. At full capacity, the windfarm will have the potential to cover over 30% of the power needed for the Penglai Oilfield’s operations and achieve tens of thousands of tons of annual CO2 reductions.

“CNOOC Limited and ConocoPhillips have maintained a successful partnership over the past 40 years in upstream oil and gas. Building upon a shared commitment to sustainability, we are excited to embrace this new chapter in our relationship and expand our scope of collaboration to encompass low carbon energy development,” said Yang Yun.

In addition to offshore wind power, the two companies are closely evaluating opportunities in power from shore, as well as carbon capture and storage (CCS) and carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS). If proven to be technically and economically viable, these low carbon energy solutions will help transform Penglai towards a net-zero offshore oilfield, in line with China’s energy, sustainable development and carbon neutrality goals.

Attending the CIIE as an exhibitor for the first time, ConocoPhillips showcased its technical resources, industry innovation and expertise at the “Low Carbon and Energy Transition” exhibition area, as well as corporate social responsibility achievements in China. During CIIE, the company also highlighted several LNG projects intended to help meet growing Asia Pacific demand. These key developments reiterate the company’s commitment to China’s energy security and sustainability, reaffirming its support for China’s economic reform and opening up policies through strong cooperation and mutually beneficial partnerships.

Source: Company Press Release