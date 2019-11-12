The Bohlander Fed 3974-1720 2FH generated an IP 24 rate of 3,408 barrels of oil equivalent per day ("boe/d") and an IP 30 of 2,248 boe/d (60% oil) from a 9,472-foot lateral length, or 237 boe/d per 1,000 lateral feet

Image: Samson Resources announces production results from two frontier formation wells in the Powder River Basin, Wyoming. Photo: courtesy of skeeze/Pixabay.

Samson Resources II, LLC (“Samson” or the “Company”) announced today that it recently turned to sales two additional operated horizontal Frontier formation wells in Converse County, Wyoming.

The Bohlander Fed 3974-1720 2FH generated an IP 24 rate of 3,408 barrels of oil equivalent per day (“boe/d”) and an IP 30 of 2,248 boe/d (60% oil) from a 9,472-foot lateral length, or 237 boe/d per 1,000 lateral feet.

The Allemand 21-2017 39-74FH produced an IP 24 rate of 3,044 boe/d and an IP 30 of 2,127 boe/d (57% oil) from a 9,677-foot lateral length, or 220 boe/d per 1,000 lateral feet.

Joseph A. Mills, President and CEO of the Company stated, “The Bohlander and Allemand Frontier formation well results further illustrate the target rich nature of Samson’s 154,000 net acres in the Powder River Basin. Down spacing opportunities within the Frontier formation are encouraging as these two wells were drilled and completed at 2,500 foot spacing with minimal interference between wellbores. Over the past 12 months, Samson has turned to sales top performing Turner, Frontier, Shannon, Niobrara and Mowry formation wells, which illustrates the vast resource potential of the stacked pays over the Company’s acreage in the Powder River Basin. Samson’s current net oil-weighted production from the Powder River Basin is approximately 8,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day and anticipated to continue to grow over the next several months.”

Source: Company Press Release