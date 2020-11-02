The 1,100km pipeline will transfer crude oil from Goreh oil terminal to the west of Jask region off the Sea of Oman

The new 1,100km pipeline will transfer one million barrel per day. (Credit: PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay)

The National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) announced that the construction of the first phase of the IRR45,000bn ($1.06bn) Goreh-Jask crude oil transfer project has reached 76.5% completion.

The 1,100km pipeline will be capable of transferring one million barrel per day (mb/d) of crude oil from Goreh oil terminal in the northwest of Bushehr Province to the west of Jask region off the Sea of Oman.

It will be equipped to transfer light and heavy and ultra-heavy crude oil from West Karoun region for storage and exports.

NIOC subsidiary Petroleum Engineering and Development Company (PEDEC) Goreh-Jask project deputy director Ali Jafarzadeh told Shana about the latest progress on the project construction.

Jafarzadeh added: “Currently, the progress of the first phase of the project has reached 76.5 percent and all facilities and forces have been mobilized to launch the strategic plan by the end of the current [calendar] year (which began on March 21) to allow the transfer of more than 300,000 barrels of crude oil from Goreh to Jask.”

Goreh-Jask project to diversify oil export hubs in Iran

The first phase of the Goreh-Jask project involves the construction of pipelines, pumping stations, pigging stations and electricity supply, among others.

The pipeline is aimed at diversifying oil export hubs in Iran, which currently utilises the Khark Oil Terminal for its oil exports.

Jafarzadeh further noted: “So far, nearly 700 km of pipeline has been delivered to the site and more than 300 km of pipe laying has been done.

“According to the master plan, the entire pipeline stretch, which is about a thousand kilometers, will be tested, installed and operated by the end of this year.”

Soroush Energy Company is serving as the consultant for the Goreh -Jask crude oil pipeline.