The solar plant is part Enel Green Power’s strategy to decarbonize its energy generation mix by 2050

The solar plant is being built with an investment of €28.2m. (Credit: Endesa S.A.)

Endesa, through its subsidiary Enel Green Power España (EGPE), has begun construction on Los Naranjos, its second solar plant with 50MW of capacity in town of Carmona, Seville province, Spain.

To be completed by the end of this year, the solar plant is being built with an investment of €28.2m.

Powered by 128,520 solar panels, the plant could generate about 100GWh of clean energy, while displacing nearly 67,000 tons of CO2 emissions into the atmosphere, every year.

To operate the Los Naranjos plant, Endesa will also build 9 switching stations, an electric substation and an underground cable network spanning 4.5km.

Since the end of last year, EGPE has been building another solar plant, the 50MW Las Corchas plant in the same town, with an investment of €30m.

Endesa aims to achieve 10.2GW of installed renewable capacity by 2022

The projects are part of Endesa’s strategy to decarbonize its energy generation mix by 2050.

Based on its strategic plan, the company aims to achieve 10.2GW of installed renewable capacity by 2022, compared to the 7.4GW last year.

Endesa stated: “These plants will be built under sustainable engineering criteria, whereby Enel Green Power’s “Sustainable Construction Site” model will be applied.

“This model envisages the installation of PV panels to meet some of the energy needs during the construction works and water saving measures by installing deposits and rain collection systems.”

Currently, Endesa manages, through EGPE, over 7,438MW of renewable capacity in Spain, out of which 4,701MW is from conventional hydro power.

In January, Enel Green Power (EGP), the renewable subsidiary of Italian energy company Enel, secured 80MW of onshore wind capacity in Italy’s first renewable energy tender.

EGP was awarded three new wind projects with a combined capacity of 60MW in Sicily, Molise and Campania.