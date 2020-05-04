The Golden Plains wind farm is expected to result in $104m property tax payments to local government

Alliant Energy selected EDF Renewables to build the Golden Plains wind farm. (Credit: Business Wire)

EDF Renewables North America and Alliant Energy’s Iowa energy company have announced the start of commercial operations of the 200MW Golden Plains wind farm in Iowa.

Alliant Energy’s Iowa energy company had signed a contract with EDF Renewables North America to develop and construct the wind farm. Construction of the wind farm began last Spring and is powered by 81 of 2.5 and 2.3MW turbines from GE.

Located in Winnebago and Kossuth counties in north central part of the state, the wind project created 150 temporary jobs during its peak construction period.

Golden Plains wind farm will power 73,000 Iowa homes annually

The Golden Plains wind farm is expected to generate enough clean energy to power about 73,000 average homes in the state, each year.

EDF Renewables north region vice president development Kate O’Hair said: “We are pleased to partner with Alliant Energy to deliver competitively-priced, clean energy to its customers through the Golden Plains Wind Project.

“The Project provides an economic boost to the Iowa economy, through new construction and operations jobs, expanded tax base, and recurring, long-term income for participating landowners.”

The Golden Plains wind farm is part of Alliant Energy’s Iowa energy company plan to add 1,299MW of new wind generation in the state by the end of this year.

Alliant Energy Iowa energy company president Terry Kouba said: “Wind energy is a win for Iowans. This project benefits customers and the environment through reductions in emissions and fuel costs.

“It also gives landowners lease payments, and it helps communities through increased local tax revenue for schools and community services.”

With the completion of the Golden Plains project, EDF Renewables claims to have developed or placed in service wind farms totalling 1.4GW of capacity in Iowa.