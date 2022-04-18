Marubeni will leverage its knowledge and experience to provide reliable and safe water services to people living in areas where access to water is scarce

Shuqaiq 3 Independent Water Project. (Credit: Marubeni Corporation)

Marubeni Corporation (hereinafter “Marubeni”) is pleased to announce that Shuqaiq Three Company for Water owned by Marubeni, Abdul Latif Jameel Commercial Development Company Ltd. (hereinafter “ALJ”), Rawafid Alhadarah Holding Ltd. (hereinafter “Rawafid”), and Acciona Agua S.A. (hereinafter “Acciona”) commenced commercial operation of the Shuqaiq 3 Independent Water Project (hereinafter “Project”) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (hereinafter “Saudi Arabia”).

The Project includes the construction, operation, and maintenance of the RO*-based desalination plant, which produces 450,000m³ of water per day (supplied to a population of approximately 2 million). All water produced from the plant will be purchased by Saudi Water Partnership Company (hereinafter, “SWPC”) under a 25-year water purchase agreement.

Just as in other Gulf Cooperation Council countries, the demand for water in Saudi Arabia is increasing rapidly as both the economy and population of the country continue to grow. There is also demand for energy-efficient RO-based desalination plants, which are independent and do not require coupling with thermal power generation, reflecting the global trend towards renewable energy.

Marubeni will leverage its globally-accumulated knowledge and experience to strive to contribute to establish a sustainable society by providing reliable and safe water services to people living in areas where access to water is scarce.

*RO (Reverse Osmosis): A process in which water is produced by forcing saline water through a semipermeable membrane.

Source: Company Press Release