CNOOC starts production from Suizhong oilfield. (Credit: Maria Lupan on Unsplash)

China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) has commenced production from Suizhong 36-1/Luda 5-2 Oilfield secondary adjustment and development project.

The Suizhong 36-1/Luda 5-2 oilfield, which is 100% owned and operated by CNOOC, is said to be the largest secondary development and adjustment project offshore China.

It is located in Liaodong Bay of the Bohai Sea, with an average water depth of around 30m.

The project is planned to be developed with main production facilities comprising two new central processing platforms and two new wellhead platforms.

It will also include 118 development wells, including 81 production wells and 37 water-injection wells.

The project is expected to achieve a peak production of around 30,300 barrels of crude oil per day in 2025.

CNOOC in its statement said: “Guided by the concept of region-wide development, the project has set a good example for the sustainable development of offshore producing oil and gas fields.

“Besides, it is developed relying on onshore power supply, which enables the project to consume green electricity generated onshore, thus steadily promoting the green and low-carbon development of offshore oil and gas resources.”

Last month, CNOOC commenced production from its 100% owned and operated Lufeng Oilfields Phase II Development Project, located in the eastern South China Sea.

The project consists of Lufeng 8-1 Oilfield, Lufeng 9-2 Oilfield and Lufeng 14-8 Oilfield.

Its development comprised building one new drilling platform, with plans to start production from 14 development wells, including 13 production wells and one water-injection well.

The project is anticipated to achieve a peak production of around 22,600 barrels of crude oil per day in 2025.