CNOOC commences production from Bozhong 19-6 condensate gas field pilot area development project.(Credit: Kasey Houston from FreeImages)

CNOOC said that it has started production from the Bozhong 19-6 condensate gas field pilot area development project in the central Bohai Sea in China.

The offshore condensate gas field is contained in an average water depth of nearly 23m, said the Chinese national oil company.

According to the company, a new wellhead platform has been constructed for the Bozhong 19-6 project, which will fully use the existing processing facilities of the Bozhong 13-1 oilfield.

Plans for the Bozhong 19-6 project

CNOOC is planning to drill a total of eight development wells for production at the project. These will include seven production wells and a water source well.

The Bozhong 19-6 project is anticipated to achieve its peak production of around 35.32 million cubic feet of natural gas and 5,720 barrels of condensate oil per day by the end of this year, said the Chinese oil and gas producer.

CNOOC owns 100% of the offshore condensate gas project.

CNOOC chairman Wang Dongjin said: “Commencement of production in Bozhong 19-6 condensate gas field pilot area development project has laid a solid foundation for the overall development later on and will provide low-carbon and safe energy for Bohai Rim Region.

“Focusing on large and medium-sized oil and gas fields, the Company will continue to innovate exploration and development ideas, enhance efforts in oil and gas exploration and development, obtain more new oil and gas discoveries, and ensure high-quality and sustainable development.”

CNOOC reveals Q3 2020 production figures

The Chinese energy company reported an increase of 5.1% year-over-year (YoY) in its total net production for the third quarter of 2020 at 131.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (BOE).

In China, its production in Q3 2020 grew by 10.4% YoY to 88.6 million BOE. The increase in production was mainly driven by the Luda 21-2/ Luda 16-3 regional development project, Dongfang 13-2 gas fields development project, and other new projects that came on stream.

However, outside China, CNOOC’s production was down by 4.6% YoY at 42.6 million BOE. This was largely because of lower production of the Egina project in Nigeria and the Long Lake oil sands project in Canada amid low oil prices.