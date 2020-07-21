The Luda 21-2/16-3 regional development project is anticipated to reach its peak production capacity in 2022

China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) has announced the start of production from the Luda 21-2/16-3 regional development project.

Located in Liaodong Bay of Bohai Sea, the regional development project is about 39km north of Luda 10-1 oilfield.

With an average water depth of about 25 meters, the project is 90km northwest of Suizhong 36-1 onshore terminal.

CNOOC owns 100% stake in the Luda 21-2/16-3 regional development project.

The project includes one central platform, three wellhead platforms and one production adjective platform.

A total of 69 wells will be developed as part of the project.

The Luda 21-2/16-3 regional development project is anticipated to reach its peak production capacity in 2022, producing nearly 25,600 barrels of crude oil per day.

CNOOC commenced production at Qinhuangdao 33-1S oilfield phase I project in June

In the year so far, CNOOC has announced the start of production from several fields, apart from continuing to make oil and gas discoveries.

In June, the company commenced production at the Qinhuangdao 33-1S oilfield phase I project, located in central and western Bohai with an average water depth of 21 meters.

CNOOC owns 100% stake in the Qinhuangdao 33-1S oilfield and serves as the operator.

Expected to reach its peak production of approximately 6,000 barrels of crude oil per day in 2021, the project will include a total of 13 producing wells, including 9 production wells and 4 water injection wells.

In May, the company started production from the Penglai 19-3 oilfield area 4 adjustment/Penglai 19-9 oilfield phase II project.

Located in Bohai, the Penglai 19-3/19-9 oilfields have an average water depth of approximately 28 meters.

Recently, CNOOC has announced making a significant discovery of Huizhou 26-6 in Eastern South China Sea.

The discovery is expected to become the first mid-to-large sized condensate oil and gas field in the shallow water area of Pearl River Mouth Basin.