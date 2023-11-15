CNOOC Limited holds 100% interest in this project and acts as the operator

CNOOC announces Bozhong 19-6 condensate gas field phase i development project commences production. (Credit: CNOOC Limited)

CNOOC Limited (the “Company”, SEHK: 00883 (HKD Counter) and 80883 (RMB Counter), SSE: 600938) announces that Bozhong 19-6 Condensate Gas Field Phase I Development Project has commenced production.

The project is located in central Bohai Sea, with an average water depth of approximately 20 meters. The main production facilities include 1 newly built central processing platform, 3 unmanned wellhead platforms and 1 gas process terminal. 65 development wells are planned to be commissioned, including 42 production wells, 20 gas injection wells and 3 water source wells. It is expected to achieve a peak production of approximately 37,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2024.

Mr. Zhou Xinhuai, CEO and President of the Company, said, “The project is the first condensate gas field with a proved in-place volume of over 200 billion cubic meters natural gas that has been put into operation in Bohai Bay, relying on the Bozhong-Kenli Oilfields Onshore Power Project. The gas field will supply stable clean energy to the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region and the Bohai Rim region, and contribute to the low-carbon and high-quality development of the Company.”

Source: Company Press Release