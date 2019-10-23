Upon the closing of the merger, C&J and Keane will create a new leading well completion and production services company to be called NexTier Oilfield Solutions

C&J Energy Services and Keane shareholders approve merger of equals, announce new combined company name. Photo: courtesy of rawpixel from Pixabay.

C&J Energy Services, Inc. (“C&J”) (NYSE: CJ) and Keane Group, Inc. (“Keane”) (NYSE: FRAC) today announced that the shareholders of both companies approved all of the proposals necessary for the closing of the previously announced all-stock merger of equals between Keane and C&J. The merger of equals is anticipated to close on October 31, 2019, following the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

At the special meeting of C&J shareholders held today in Houston, Texas, C&J shareholders voted to approve the pending transaction with Keane. Approximately 83% of the outstanding shares of C&J common stock voted at the C&J special meeting, with more than 99% of the votes cast in favor of adoption of the merger agreement.

At the special meeting of Keane shareholders held today in Houston, Texas, Keane shareholders voted to approve the pending transaction with C&J. Approximately 90% of the outstanding shares of Keane common stock voted at the Keane special meeting, with more than 99% of the votes cast in favor of approving the issuance of Keane common stock to current C&J stockholders pursuant to the merger agreement.

Upon the closing of the merger, C&J and Keane will create a new leading well completion and production services company to be called NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ common stock will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “NEX”.

“We are pleased that shareholders voted in favor of this combination, which creates an industry-leading, diversified oilfield services provider,” said Robert Drummond, the designated Chief Executive Officer of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. “Today’s approvals represent a key milestone in completing the transaction and clearly support our view that this merger of equals will provide many strategic and financial benefits, with our increased scale and density across services and geographies and a prominent presence in the most active U.S. basins.”

“We appreciate the strong support we have received from shareholders for the transaction,” said Don Gawick, President and Chief Executive Officer of C&J. “In forming a leading U.S. well completions and production services company with Keane, we look forward to continuing our work together to realize the value this combination can bring to our employees, shareholders, customers, suppliers, and the communities in which we operate.”

C&J and Keane will each file the final vote results for their respective special meetings on a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

