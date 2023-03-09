The FEED for the Anchois development, initiated in June last year, comprises three initial subsea producer wells, including the Anchois-2 well drilled last year, with multi-zone completions for gas recovery across multiple stacked sands

Chariot completes FEED for Anchois project. (Credit: Zachary Theodore on Unsplash)

Africa-focused oil and gas company Chariot has completed Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) on the major components of its Anchois gas development project, offshore Morocco.

Anchois is located in the Lixus licence, in which Chariot owns a 75% stake and is also the operator, while Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines (ONHYM) holds the remaining 25% stake.

Chariot initiated the FEED for the Anchois development in June last year, which confirmed individual components of the initial development, as part of subsurface development studies.

The FEED covers three initial subsea producer wells, including the Anchois-2 well drilled last year, with multi-zone completions for gas recovery across multiple stacked sands.

It also includes subsea infrastructure for delivering produced hydrocarbons from the wells to the onshore facilities through a subsea flowline, with future expansion capabilities.

It also entails an onshore central processing facility (CPF) to process the hydrocarbons and deliver treated gas and condensate

The FEED also covers an onshore gas pipeline to deliver gas through the Maghreb Europe Gas Pipeline (GME), for which a tie-in agreement has already been signed.

Chariot chief executive officer Adonis Pouroulis said: “We have made excellent progress across all aspects of our planned development for Anchois and detailed discussions on partnering, gas sales agreements and project finance continue concurrently as we move towards Final Investment Decision.

“The conclusion of the FEED stage, largely performed by the Subsea Integration Alliance (“SIA”), is an important step in defining the initial development plan to deliver gas to our anchor customers.”

In addition to the FEED, the company is carrying out other technical work simultaneously, including Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA).

It has already conducted onshore and offshore environmental baseline surveys (EBS), and Field Development Plan (FDP) is being finalised by the Lixus joint venture partnership.

The development drilling planning is currently underway, which can further evaluate the potential of an additional 754bcf of 2U prospective gas resources, said the company.

Pouroulis added: “In conjunction with the Field Development Plan and Environmental and Social Impact Assessment work completed to date, we have further cemented the viability and commercial potential of the development, founded upon its excellent reservoir and gas properties, favourable location with regards to existing infrastructure and the opportunity to leverage off existing, conventional technology.

“We remain fully focused on taking the Anchois project to first gas in a way that can continually grow the resource and project scale and help unlock the basin scale potential that we see across our licence area.”