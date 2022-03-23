The project is anticipated to enhance the use of renewable energy in the region, and will be able to store adequate energy to power 70,000 homes for an hour

Fully consented Dyce battery storage plant. (Credit: Centrica plc.)

UK-based electric services company Centrica has secured the development rights for a fully consented 30MW/2hr battery storage plant in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

The project site in Dyce is located close to a connection for North Sea offshore wind farms, and is anticipated to enhance the use of renewable energy in the region.

By storing electricity when it is abundant, and serving in times of outage, the plant will contribute towards managing network constraints, said the company.

The project will be developed by Cragside Energy.

It has obtained planning consent in November last year, and is expected to become operational mid-2024, after an estimated eight-month construction.

The acquisition is part of Centrica Energy Assets’ plan to deliver 900MW of solar and battery storage assets by 2026.

Centrica energy assets director Bill Rees said: “Battery storage can play a strategic role in helping to transition away from fossil fuels, by smoothing out the peaks and troughs associated with renewable energy generation.”

Centrica business solutions managing director Greg McKenna said: “Improving the energy independence of the UK is essential to help manage energy costs and move away from fossil fuels.

“The Government has set a target of a green electricity grid by 2035 – that’s only achievable if we build out the level of flexibility in the system, to help manage supply and demand.”

Last year, the National Grid has paid £244m to wind farm operators to avoid overloading of the network, known as curtailment, by temporarily shutting down turbines.

Centrica said that battery storage is one the options to effectively use the wasted energy resource, and facilitate reduction in curtailment.

Upon completion, the 30MW/2hr Dyce battery storage plant will be able to store adequate energy to power 70,000 homes for an hour, and discharge up to four hours a day.

Centrica’s Energy Assets business will work together with Cragside Energy to identify new opportunities in the energy storage space.

Cragside Energy has an expanding pipeline of more than 200MW, and is focused on energy storage, solar and peaking plants.

Cragside Energy director Ben Coulston said: “Targeted investment into a complementary mix of technology and infrastructure is crucial if the UK is to fully harness its renewable energy potential.

“Battery storage, such as the project in Dyce, will contribute to the upkeep of a stable and resilient network and we have enjoyed partnering with Centrica as the project transitions into the next phase.”

Last month, Centrica has signed a ten-year contract with 4 Renewable Energy for the optimisation of three battery storage plants across England.