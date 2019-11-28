The tragic incident at the Carborough Downs mine located in Queensland’s Bowen Basin took place on 25 November

The Carborough Downs mine is located in Queensland’s Bowen Basin. Photo: courtesy of hangela from Pixabay.

Operations at the Carborough Downs mine in Queensland, Australia have been suspended by its owner Fitzroy Australia Resources following the on-site death of a worker.

The tragic incident took place around midday on 25 November at the underground coal mine, located in the Bowen Basin at Coppabella nearly 20km east of Moranbah.

According to Fitzroy Australia, all the operations at the Carborough Downs mine will remain suspended until further notice.

The deceased worker is a 57-year-old male, named Brad Duxbury, who had a fatal injury at the mine site. Police and mines inspectors are probing the reason for the death.

The victim was killed after being hit by coal which fell from the longwall face as per a preliminary assessment made by the Queensland Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Chief Inspector of Coal Mines Peter Newman.

Fitzroy CEO comments on the death at the Carborough Downs mine

Fitzroy Australia Resources CEO Grant Polwarth said: “We are all extremely saddened by this tragic incident and we extend our deepest sympathies to Brad’s family and friends.”

“Brad was a long-term Carborough Downs employee and a valued member of the Fitzroy team.

“Fitzroy’s current focus is on supporting Brad’s family, friends, and all of the Fitzroy workforce impacted by this event.”

Fitzroy Australia said that the rest of the mineworkers at the Carborough Downs mine are being briefed progressively on the tragic incident, while offering them counselling services.

The mining company stated that it cannot make further comment on the mining accident with investigation being carried out by the Mines Inspectorate.

Responding to the tragic death at the Carborough Downs mine, CFMEU Mining and Energy Queensland president Stephen Smyth has asked for stronger penalties to be imposed on mine operators to make them accountable for worker deaths owing to negligence.

Smyth said: “Five Queensland coal miners have died on the job this year. We are devastated and we will keep the pressure on government and the industry until we are satisfied that every possible measure is in place to improve safety and accountability.

“Strong industrial manslaughter laws are an important part of the picture.

“There was no good reason to let the mining industry off the hook in the first place, and we are pleased mining will now be covered by industrial manslaughter laws as other industries are.”

Commissioned in 2006, the Carborough Downs coal mine is said to employ nearly 340 full time employees and contractors. The underground coal mine was acquired by Fitzroy Australia in June 2017 from Brazilian miner Vale.