Capstone Green Energy secures new orders from Alaskan distributor Arctic Energy for a major oil field project and two offshore platforms. (Credit: Keri Jackson from Pixabay)

Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CGRN), announced that Arctic Energy, Capstone’s authorized distributor in Alaska, has received new orders from two leading oil and gas operators. The first order is for a C600S microturbine to power a major oil and gas production site in the North Slope of Alaska. The second order is for two C65 offshore microturbines for use on offshore platforms in Alaska’s Cook inlet. The C600S order is scheduled to be commissioned in the summer of 2023, while the C65s will be commissioned in the fall.

“Oil and gas industry participants continue to see the value of Capstone Green Energy microturbine technology. Fuel flexibility, superior engineering, and a lower emissions profile make Capstone turbines a compelling choice for these discerning customers. In addition, the low maintenance requirements of the Capstone generation systems are ideal for often remote and harsh locations where these customers need power,” said Darren Jamison, President and Chief Executive Officer of Capstone Green Energy.

Fueled by wellhead natural gas extracted directly from the pipeline, the C600S microturbine will provide primary electrical power to the site’s production facility, operating center, seawater treatment plant, and pipelines. The microturbines will be deployed as part of the initial phase of the development project with the potential for future orders. Once developed, the oilfield is expected to significantly boost oil flow in the trans-Alaska pipeline, which has fallen about 75% from its peak in the late 1980s.

The customer, a leading global oil and gas producer, selected Capstone microturbine-based systems because of their demonstrated ability to lower operating costs while also requiring significantly less maintenance. Capstone’s innovative microturbine technology was selected for the project over other traditional generator manufacturers based on its proven ability to deliver reliable, clean power in the field and superior product engineering.

The two C65 offshore systems will be deployed at unmanned oil and gas platforms for one of the country’s premier independent exploration and production companies. This order adds to a growing global fleet of offshore microturbines.

These orders underscore Capstone’s low-emission, durable, and highly efficient microturbines as the preferred choice for around-the-clock production and optimized site performance. Capstone’s low maintenance requirements ensure a higher availability than many of its competitors and reduce operational costs over the 20-year life cycle of the product.

“As oil and gas production in Alaska sees new heights, Capstone’s technology is an integral part of an environmentally conscious plan for resource development,” said Greg Porter, President of Arctic Energy. “These units will boost production and flow of clean-burning, abundant natural gas from one of the world’s largest natural gas fields,” added Porter.

Capstone microturbines can be used in all phases of oil and gas production, including upstream, midstream, and downstream operations in both onshore and offshore applications. Since many of these operations are situated in remote locations, Capstone microturbines align perfectly with the needs of oil and gas businesses to ensure they are successful in bringing natural gas to market.

Source: Company Press Release