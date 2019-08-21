The deal will make Capital Dynamics European Clean Energy Infrastructure, one of the largest independent operators of wind power in Northern Ireland

Image: Capital Dynamics to acquire four wind farms in the UK. Photo: Courtesy of PublicDomainPictures/Pixabay

Asset management firm Capital Dynamics has announced that its European Clean Energy Infrastructure business has signed an agreement to acquire four wind farms in Northern Ireland, UK, from Brookfield Renewable Partners.

The acquisition is expected to enable Capital Dynamics claims to become one of the largest independent operators of wind power in Northern Ireland. After the deal is closed, Brookfield will continue to provide operations support for the portfolio under a long-term services agreement.

Capital Dynamics Clean Energy Infrastructure team principal Barney Coles said: “This landmark transaction illustrates our ongoing commitment to Northern Ireland’s decarbonization program and we are delighted to pursue our objectives in collaboration with Brookfield.

“The United Kingdom continues to be one of the world’s most attractive markets for renewable energy investments, and we look forward to increasing our geographical presence, both in the subsidized and unsubsidized renewables sectors, in the near future.”

The wind farms are incentivised by the Northern Ireland government

The four wind farms, with a total capacity of 68MW, are incentivised under the Northern Ireland Renewables Obligation, the government’s main support mechanism to encourage electricity generation from renewable sources.

Capital Dynamics’ managing director and European Clean Energy Infrastructure team head Simon Eaves said: “This is a significant milestone acquisition for our Clean Energy Infrastructure team and positions us as one of the largest buyers of renewable energy projects in Europe.

“This strongly supports our mission of investing in high-quality clean energy assets within our proprietary Responsible Investing scoring framework, R-Eye.”

With a portfolio of around 5.4GW of gross power generation across more than 100 projects, the Capital Dynamics CEI team is one of the largest renewable investment managers in the world.

Earlier this month, Capital Dynamics, through its CEI business acquired the 180MW Townsite Solar Project located in Boulder City, Nevada, by acquiring Skylar Townsite.