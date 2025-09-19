Installation works are set to commence in 2028 and take around four months. Credit: Cadeler.

Cadeler has signed a contract with Ocean Winds for the transportation and installation of offshore wind turbines for the 390MW BC-Wind farm in the Polish Baltic Sea.

This agreement involves the installation of 26 Siemens Gamesa 14MW turbines at the wind farm and builds on a previous vessel reservation agreement (VRA) from February 2025. The contract represents the first direct contractual partnership between the two companies.

The BC-Wind project, situated roughly 23km off the Polish coast, is set to significantly contribute to Poland’s renewable energy goals. Upon completion, the project is expected to generate clean electricity for nearly 500,000 households in Poland.

Cadeler will deploy an O-class wind turbine installation vessel for the project, with installation works set to commence in 2028 and take around four months. Cadeler’s operations will be based out of the Port of Gdańsk.

Cadeler CEO Mikkel Gleerup said: “With this firm contract now signed, we are ready to bring our best-in-class fleet and experienced crews to support Ocean Winds on this important project.

“Poland is establishing itself as a key offshore wind market in Europe, and this project will be a significant step in strengthening the country’s renewable energy ambitions. We look forward to expanding our presence in the Polish Baltic Sea, building on the strong pipeline of projects we have already secured in the region.”

In August 2025, Cadeler inked a contract with Synera Renewable Energy for the transportation and installation of 35 Siemens Gamesa 14MW wind turbines at the Formosa 4 Offshore Wind Farm in Taiwan.

The operation, due to start in March 2028, will utilise Cadeler’s advanced M-class wind turbine installation vessels and is expected to last approximately 150 days.