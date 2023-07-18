Through advancing strategies to further reduce carbon emissions, Buckeye is committed to becoming a net zero energy business by 2040, across scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions

Buckeye Partners acquires carbon capture company Elysian. (Credit: Michael Gaida from Pixabay)

Buckeye Partners (“Buckeye”) today announced that it has acquired Elysian Carbon Management (“Elysian”) from EnCap Flatrock Midstream. Elysian provides integrated end-to-end carbon capture and storage (“CCS”) solutions to industrial, power and similar facilities seeking to transition to lower carbon products to advance emissions reductions goals.

“This acquisition reflects Buckeye’s commitment to continue to provide essential infrastructure and logistics solutions to meet our customers’ evolving needs in the energy transition,” said Buckeye CEO Todd Russo. “Rapidly developing CCS-related technologies and solutions offer abundant synergies across Buckeye’s project development capabilities and existing pipeline network and are essential to enabling the energy transition’s success. We’re excited for the Elysian team to join the Buckeye platform and to integrate their expertise to better serve our customers’ growing lower-carbon needs.”

This acquisition is another meaningful step in Buckeye’s ongoing commitment to building a business that is responsive to the needs of the future while continuing to serve the energy needs of communities today. Through advancing strategies to further reduce carbon emissions, Buckeye is committed to becoming a net zero energy business by 2040, across scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions. These commitments and others can be found in Buckeye’s newly released 2022 Sustainability Report.

“Buckeye continues to demonstrate resiliency and emissions-reduction results across its increasingly diversified energy solutions portfolio,” said Elysian CEO Bret Logue. “We’re fully aligned with their decarbonization mission and look forward to adding immediate value to Buckeye’s customer base and their momentum in the energy transition by integrating CCS technologies across the energy value chain.”

Source: Company Press Release