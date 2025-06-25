Box Canyon Solar Project in Arizona begins operations, delivering 300MW to SPPA. (Credit: Nomad Pixel/Shutterstock)

The Box Canyon Solar Project in Arizona, a 300MW utility-scale solar facility jointly owned by BrightNight and Cordelio Power, has commenced commercial operations.

Located in Pinal County, approximately 9.6km north of Florence, the project is now supplying renewable energy to the Southwest Public Power Agency (SPPA).

This installation is the first project in a 2.5GW solar development portfolio in Arizona managed by BrightNight and Cordelio Power to reach commercial status. BrightNight led the development as part of its joint venture with Cordelio Power.

At the same time as the facility began commercial operations, BrightNight and Cordelio Power finalised a previously announced tax equity investment with JP Morgan, through one of its affiliates, and Capital One.

In addition, the project’s construction debt has been converted into a term loan facility.

Power generated from the Box Canyon Solar Project is being supplied to SPPA, which distributes electricity to 25 cooperatives and municipal utilities throughout Arizona. Several of these utilities, including Electric Districts 2, 3, 4 and 6, as well as the Ak-Chin and Gila River districts, operate within Pinal County.

The project marks the largest renewable energy procurement to date by SPPA. Groundbreaking on the project took place in November 2023.

BrightNight CEO Martin Hermann said: “At over 915,000MWh of projected annual production, the Box Canyon Solar Project will provide reliable, clean and affordable energy for more than 40 years – generating local revenue, enabling continued economic growth in the region, and creating skilled American jobs.

“The project is a perfect example of BrightNight’s 35GW portfolio across the US, designed to meet urgent demand for reliable power in high-growth markets driven by industrialisation, artificial intelligence (AI) data centres, and electrification.

“Built in just 15 months, the Box Canyon project demonstrates BrightNight’s ability to deliver best-in-class, utility-scale projects with quality and speed to market.”

According to an economic impact study by Elliott Pollack and Associates, the development generated $47m in economic activity during its construction period and supported over 300 temporary jobs.

During its operational life, the project is expected to contribute approximately $134m to the local economy, including through tax revenues and wage payments. This brings the total estimated economic impact within Pinal County to more than $180m.

Over the course of the project’s operational term, more than $65m will be paid in land lease fees to the Arizona State Land Trust.