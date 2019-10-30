The project includes the transportation and installation of sixty two three-legged jacket foundations and the accompanying 186 pin piles

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. (Boskalis) together with Taiwanese partner Hwa Chi Construction Co. Ltd. have been awarded the foundation scope for the Taiwanese Changfang and Xidao offshore wind farm (CFXD OWF) project owned by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP). The project includes the transportation and installation of sixty two three-legged jacket foundations and the accompanying 186 pin piles. The contract value for Boskalis is substantial (1) and is subject to financial close of the CFXD OWF project by CIP due later this year.

Boskalis and Hwa Chi have successfully performed marine construction projects in Taiwan over the last 30 years and will execute this project as BoWei (Boskalis HwaChi Offshore Wind Taiwan Co. Ltd.). In line with the local content requirement policy for OWF developments in Taiwan, BoWei will subcontract work to local suppliers including the sourcing of support vessels, local engineering and logistic services. The CFXD OWF is located approximately 15 kilometers off the coast of Changhua County, Taiwan and will generate a total capacity of up to 600 MW. Engineering and pre-construction works commenced recently and the project is scheduled to be executed in the period 2021-2023.

CFXD OWF will be the launching project for the new Bokalift 2 crane vessel. Similar to the successful Bokalift 1, Boskalis will convert an existing hull to create the Bokalift 2 crane vessel. The DP2 vessel with accommodation for 150 persons will boast 7,500 m2 of free deck space and a 4,000 ton revolving crane capable of lifting structures more than 100 meters high. The Bokalift 2 will be a flexible value adding asset, well positioned for the installation of current and future generation offshore wind turbine foundations as well as oil and gas structures in addition to serving the decommissioning and salvage market.

Boskalis’ strategy is aimed at benefitting from key macro-economic factors which drive worldwide demand in our markets: expansion of the global economy, increase in energy consumption, global population growth and the challenges that go hand in hand with climate change. This project is related to the development of generating renewable energy due to climate change and increasing energy consumption.