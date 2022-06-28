Firm order signed with Ørsted for 913 MW Borkum Riffgrund 3 offshore wind power project

Borkum Riffgrund 3: Siemens Gamesa awarded firm order for 913 MW offshore wind power project. (Credit: Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A.)

Siemens Gamesa is again leading the offshore revolution in Germany with a 913 MW firm order from customer Ørsted. 50 km off the coast of Lower Saxony in the German North Sea, three constituent areas within the overall development contribute to the 913 MW total export capacity.

In addition to the installation of the 83 offshore direct drive wind turbines, Siemens Gamesa has been awarded a multi-year contract to service the turbines.

“We are delighted to be again partnering with Ørsted in another important offshore project. This huge wind power plant featuring our SG 11.0-200 offshore Direct Drive machines will provide both clean green energy to more than one million households for decades to come, and also make a significant contribution towards energy security for Germany,” says Marc Becker, CEO of the Siemens Gamesa Offshore Business Unit.

The installation of Borkum Riffgrund 3 is expected to begin 2024, with commissioning anticipated to be completed in 2025. The preferred supplier agreement between Siemens Gamesa and Ørsted for Borkum Riffgrund 3 was announced on March 4, 2020.

The SG 11.0-200 DD machine which will be used features a capacity of 11 MW with a 200-meter rotor. It utilizes 97-meter-long Siemens Gamesa B97 blades, with a huge 31,400 m2 swept area.

Source: Company Press Release