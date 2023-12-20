The 1.7GW Eastern Rise Offshore Wind Project will generate enough power to meet electricity requirements for around 825,000 homes

BlueFloat Energy has more than 32.4GW of planned capacity under development globally. (Credit: Dennis Schroeder / NREL)

Spanish offshore wind developer BlueFloat Energy has announced a partnership with Origin Energy to develop a 1.7GW offshore wind project in Australia.

The 1.7GW scheme, dubbed Eastern Rise Offshore Wind Project, is proposed to be located off the coast of the Hunter-Port Stephens coast of New South Wales.

The two companies already submitted a Feasibility Licence application for the project last month. The names of successful applicants are expected to be announced by the Federal Government next year.

According to a company statement, the new partnership will leverage BlueFloat Energy’s international technical capabilities in developing floating wind projects and Origin’s experience in the Australian energy market.

In the statement, BlueFloat added: “This is an exciting alliance, as Australia moves towards an energy future based around renewables especially from offshore wind production.

“Both companies pride themselves on engagement with stakeholders, including local communities, energy consumers, Traditional Custodians and governments. The Eastern Rise Offshore Wind Project will continue to consult widely and with respect.”

In February this year, BlueFloat Energy unveiled plans to develop the offshore wind project in the Hunter region.

The construction of the Eastern Rise Offshore Wind Project will begin after the completion of environmental studies and approvals, and issuance of a commercial licence.

The offshore wind farm will be operational for 30 years. It will generate enough power to meet electricity requirements for around 825,000 homes.

BlueFloat Energy is engaged in developing offshore wind projects in various regions of the world. Currently, the company has more than 32.4GW of planned capacity under development globally.