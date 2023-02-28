The Eastern Rise offshore wind project, which is to be developed in the proposed offshore wind zone in the Pacific Ocean off the Hunter region of New South Wales, is expected to be operational following a seven-year development and construction period

BlueFloat Energy reveals plans for the 1.7GW Eastern Rise offshore wind project in the Hunter region. (Credit: BlueFloat Energy International, S.L.U.)

Spanish offshore wind developer BlueFloat Energy has revealed plans to develop the 1.7GW Eastern Rise offshore wind project in the Hunter region of New South Wales, Australia.

Bluefloat Energy’s announcement comes after a statement made by Chris Bowen, the Australian Minister for Climate Change and Energy regarding the proposed offshore wind zone in the Pacific Ocean off the Hunter region of New South Wales.

The new floating offshore wind project is planned to be developed within the proposed offshore wind zone.

According to the clean energy company, the development of the Eastern Rise offshore wind project is in line with its goal of expediting the deployment of offshore wind as a key tool for decarbonisation and regional economic development.

It is also said to support the clean energy transition from coal-fired power generation.

The Eastern Rise offshore wind project is expected to be operational following a seven-year development and construction period.

BlueFloat Energy CEO Carlos Martin said: “The announcement is the latest demonstration of BlueFloat Energy’s commitment to being a long-term partner to Australia and New Zealand, developing world-class offshore wind projects.

“BlueFloat Energy hopes that through collaboration with government at all levels, industry, communities and other offshore wind proponents, it can create a lasting impact on Australia’s transition and cement the nation’s position as a clean energy superpower.”

Previously, BlueFloat Energy was involved in the early stages of the Hunter Coast offshore wind project in the Hunter region. The offshore wind project is now being developed independently by Australia-based Energy Estate.

In October 2022, BlueFloat Energy and Energy Estate expanded the capacity of the Hunter Coast offshore wind project from 1.4GW to 1.65GW.