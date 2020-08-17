The BLM plans to defer two whole parcels that contain unplugged well bores until they have undergone sufficient inspection and enforcement

BLM Wyoming to offer 260 parcels in December 2020 oil and gas lease sale. (Credit: skeeze from Pixabay)

The Bureau of Land Management’s Wyoming State Office plans to offer 260 parcels totaling about 282,731 acres in an oil and gas lease sale the week of Dec. 14, 2020. This includes 61 parcels nominated for the December sale as well as 199 parcels totaling about 219,418 acres that were deferred from lease sales earlier this year due to their inclusion of Greater Sage-grouse habitat.

Five whole parcels and portions of 10 others, about 18,176 acres in all, were deleted from analysis because they are in areas closed to leasing. In addition, the BLM plans to defer two whole parcels that contain unplugged well bores until they have undergone sufficient inspection and enforcement, and parts of two parcels to allow for tribal consultation.

The BLM has meticulously reviewed the proposed parcels and determined leasing each of them conforms to all applicable policies and land use plans. All parcels will include appropriate protections and stipulations, such as seasonal timing limitations and controlled surface use to protect sage-grouse habitat and other important natural resources.

Leasing, the first step in the process to develop federal oil and gas, does not inherently authorize exploration or development. Before a lessee can begin developing federal minerals, the BLM must approve a separate permit based on a more detailed review of the site-specific plan and its potential consequences.

