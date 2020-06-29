The maximum area of surface disturbance on the lease would be 3.7 acres

BLM seeks public comment on EA for new oil well. (Credit: skeeze from Pixabay)

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Tonopah Field Office, Battle Mountain District, is asking the public to review and provide input on an Environmental Assessment that analyzes an application by Kebo Oil and Gas Inc. to drill an exploratory oil well, Ragged Ridge Federal No.1. The proposed drill site is approximately seven miles south of Currant in Railroad Valley, Nevada.

This announcement begins a 30-day comment period ending July 25, 2020. The proposal includes an on-lease access road, well pad and reserve pit construction. The maximum area of surface disturbance on the lease would be 3.7 acres.

“We encourage every community member to take some time to read and comment on this EA,” said Perry Wickham, Tonopah Field Office Manager. “Every public comment will be addressed and helps make sure we’re looking at this from every angle.”

Source: Company Press Release