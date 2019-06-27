The engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract includes a 3,000 ton offshore substation and 1,500 ton jacket foundation

Image: Bladt Industries selected by Vineyard Wind. Photo: Courtesy of Craig Cooper/Unsplash.

Vineyard Wind, a joint company between Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and Avangrid Renewables, has selected Bladt Industries for fabrication and delivery of offshore substation for the first utility scale offshore wind farm in the US.

The engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract includes a 3,000 tonne offshore substation and 1,500 tonne jacket foundation. Bladt Industries will partner with Semco Maritime and ISC Engineering to complete this project. While ISC Engineering will design the project, Semco Maritime perform the electrical system.

Bladt Industries said that it has the experience in the offshore wind industry required to help launch a new industry in the US. It is a major steel company specializing in the fabrication, manufacturing and production of complex steel structures for both on-and offshore projects. The company operates within wind and energyand infrastructure.

Bladt Industries CEO Klaus Steen Mortensen said: “We are honoured that the owners and partners behind Vineyard Wind have chosen Bladt Industries as supplier. This is a stepping stone for Bladt Industries into the US offshore wind market, which is a market with tremendous potential. We see this contract as a prerequisite for developing a future platform for collaboration in the US market.

“We are looking forward to develop our offerings together with local fabricators and partners in the US over the coming years offering our unique experience from the offshore wind business.”

Vineyard Wind wind farm details

Vineyard Wind is the first utility-scale offshore wind farm to be located off the coast of Massachusetts. Powered by 84 of MHI Vestas’ V164-9.5MW turbines, the wind farm will have a nominal generating capacity of 800MW.

Expected to begin operations in 2021, the wind farm is expected to create 3,600 jobs during the construction phase. When operating, the wind farm will generate enough clean electricity to power 1 million American households.