The proposed drill plan on the Sombrero Main target area. (Credit: Auryn Resources Inc.)

Auryn Resources Inc. (TSX: AUG, NYSE American: AUG) (“Auryn” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received its environmental permit, the Declaración de Impacto Ambiental (“DIA”), from the Peruvian Ministry of Energy and Mines for its Sombrero copper-gold project in Southern Peru. The DIA covers an area of 1,031 hectares and allows the Company to drill up to 33 holes from 23 platforms on the Ccascabamba Sombrero Main target area, where Auryn has completed the majority of its work to-date within the 130,000 hectare land package.

The next step required in the permitting process is to obtain the authorization for Inicio de Actividades (“Start of Activities”), which was filed with the authorities last week. Included in this step is the Consulta Previa (“Social Consultation”), which will be the government authority’s confirmation that the community supports the upcoming drill program as well as future exploration activities. Auryn has prioritized efforts to achieve excellent relations within the Huanca Sancos community through a number of beneficial social programs.

A Message from Ivan Bebek, Executive Chairman & Director:

“We are very pleased to have received our DIA less than seven months from the start of our application. I would like to thank our permitting team and the various Peruvian agencies involved for their contributions.

“We view the Sombrero district as a tier-1 exploration opportunity due to its size, the strength of mineralization on surface and the positive historical drilling results at the Fierrazo target. We have demonstrated that Sombrero is the western extension of the Andahuaylas-Yauri belt, and we believe that we may discover multiple world-class deposits within our land package. This initial program will test the first of four significant mineralized intrusive centers identified by our technical team to-date, as we continue exploring the additional intrusive centers in the coming months.”

