Archer secures multi-well P&A contract. (Credit: C Morrison from Pixabay)

Archer today announces its formal contract award for provision of modular drilling unit and associated services by TAQA.

“We are delighted with the award of this contract which secures the rig work until late 2023.” said Dag Skindlo, Chief Executive Officer of Archer.

Archer’s rig has been contracted by TAQA to perform a twenty-one well plug and abandonment campaign for their Northern North Sea Cormorant Alpha platform.

The integrated P&A service delivery will include services provided by Archer’s Engineering, Rentals, Oiltools and Wireline divisions, and will also require Archer to manage and deliver cementing, swarf and re-injection services from 3rd party providers.

The Archer Topaz is estimated to mobilise to Cormorant Alpha in second half of 2021 following the removal of the existing Cormorant Alpha integral derrick equipment set, and reactivation activities on the platform by Archer’s Engineering division.

Source: Company Press Release