Aquaterra Energy pens three-year offshore analysis deal with UK oil and gas operator. (Credit: Aquaterra Energy Limited)

Aquaterra Energy, a leader in global offshore energy engineering solutions, has secured a three-year contract with a leading UK independent exploration and production company to provide analysis services across the company’s global offshore operations – delivering vital insights to optimise their operational performance.

The contract will see Aquaterra Energy deliver a comprehensive range of offshore analysis services, including riser and conductor analysis for jack-ups and semi-submersibles, plus integrity management, decommissioning and late life analysis. Aquaterra Energy will support the operator with insights and recommendations to manage risks and optimise offshore designs for its full operational portfolio, offering performance improvements, lower costs and supporting a reduction in operating carbon emissions. The contract covers work across the full offshore project lifecycle, from extending or decommissioning late-life wells, to early-stage planning.

Commenting on the contract win, James Larnder, Managing Director of Aquaterra Energy, stated: “We’re delighted to strengthen our partnership with this customer by signing this contract. We have dedicated significant time and resources to winning these long-term analysis contracts, and the success we’ve seen in this area is testament to the first-class service delivered by our expert in-house team. To support this growth, we have doubled our analysis team over the last few years, with a focus on recruiting graduates through our award-winning graduate programme.”

Providing an extensive range of offshore analysis services, supporting oil and gas operators as well as offshore wind, CCS and hydrogen, has been a pivotal aspect of Aquaterra Energy’s growth strategy. This contract represents the latest in a series of long-term offshore analysis agreements secured by the business with the company expanding its portfolio from one to four major contracts with operators in locations across Europe and the Middle East.

Martin Harrop, Analysis Manager at Aquaterra Energy, added: “We’re an agile, solutions-driven partner, and through these long-term agreements can provide customers with assurances and recommendations from the earliest stages of their projects – where we can provide the most value to project delivery and identifying efficiency gains. We work closely with our in-house project engineers to ensure the solutions we suggest to clients are not just what’s best from an analytical perspective, but also an engineering one, and the growth we’ve seen in this area speaks to the quality of our service.”

