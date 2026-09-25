Representatives from APECO, Huge Energy and Dong-A Global during the MoU signing ceremony. Credit: Aurora Pacific Economic Zone and Freeport Authority.

The Philippines’ Aurora Pacific Economic Zone and Freeport Authority (APECO) and Huge Energy have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to pursue the development of a renewable energy project.

The project will be located within the economic zone in Casiguran, Aurora.

The signing took place in Quezon City and aims to secure up to 1GW in total renewable capacity through a multi-phase rollout.

According to the agreement, the project is set to be delivered in three phases.

During the initial stage, Huge Energy intends to build a solar photovoltaic plant, a battery energy storage system (BESS) and a substation, targeting an initial output of approximately 100MW.

Plans for the subsequent stage include adding 350MW using a mixture of solar and waste-to-energy technologies.

The final phase is expected to contribute an additional 550MW, bringing the overall planned output to 1GW.

The MoU was signed by Huge Energy chairman and CEO Lai Hongze, APECO president and CEO Usec. Gil G. Taway IV and Dong-A Global chairman and CEO Ik Soo Kwon.

Taway IV said: “Power precedes progress. Before industries can operate, businesses can expand and investments can come in, we need reliable and sustainable power.”

He further noted that the project aims to advance essential energy infrastructure including substations and potentially transmission facilities, which could contribute to greater energy security for APECO, Aurora province and the Philippines.

The collaboration between the parties will encompass project planning, permitting, feasibility studies, grid interconnection, government approvals, procurement, power offtake arrangements, finance, and eventual operations and maintenance.

Each phase remains subject to technical and financial evaluations, due diligence, grid considerations and regulatory approval.

Huge Energy, a solar panel manufacturer, will manage the scheme alongside South Korean energy, procurement and construction company Dong-A Global.

APECO is making 90 hectares of land available for the proposed project.