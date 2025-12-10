Anglo Teck copper merger wins shareholder approval

The combined entity, Anglo Teck, will be headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Credit: T. Schneider/Shutterstock.com.

The proposed Anglo Teck copper merger has been approved by the shareholders of Anglo American and Teck Resources.

More than 99.17% of votes cast by the shareholders of the London-listed miner backed the deal.

Teck’s shareholders also surpassed the required two-thirds approval threshold.

Free Sample Download sample pages of selected reports Explore a selection of report samples we have handpicked for you. Get a preview of the insights inside. Download your free copy today.

The combined entity, Anglo Teck, will be headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

The merger, first announced in September, will now move forward to obtain regulatory approvals in several jurisdictions including Canada.

The combined Anglo Teck copper entity is projected to have more than 70% exposure to copper, with substantial opportunities for additional growth.

By the fourth year after completion, the merger is expected to generate $800m (C$1.11bn) in annual cost savings and efficiency gains.

Anglo American CEO Duncan Wanblad said: “We are extremely pleased to have received such strong support both from shareholders and stakeholders alike. Today marks a major milestone towards forming Anglo Teck – a global critical minerals champion, headquartered in Canada, and a top five global copper producer.

“Bringing together the best of both companies, Anglo Teck is set up to deliver outstanding value for shareholders of both companies – in the near term through a unique combination of industrial and other synergies, and in the longer term by applying proven capabilities to exceptional growth optionality, offering investors more than 70% exposure to copper.”

The merger remains contingent on customary closing conditions including approval under the Investment Canada Act and obtaining competition and regulatory clearances in multiple jurisdictions worldwide.

Wanblad added: “Looking ahead, we will continue to work closely with Teck and the regulatory authorities across various jurisdictions during the course of 2026 to obtain the necessary approvals to progress towards completion.”

Anglo American is dedicated to producing ‘future‑enabling materials’ including copper, premium iron ore and crop nutrients.