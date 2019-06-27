The new battery storage facility is constructed on a brownfield site in Lascar near Manchester, comprising 16 1.25MW/1.25MWh lithium ion containers installed

Image: The new facility is benefiting from multiple revenue streams. Photo: Courtesy of Anesco Ltd.

Anesco, a UK-based energy storage company, has announced the completion of work on a 20MW battery storage project in the North West of UK.

The new battery storage facility is constructed on a brownfield site in Lascar near Manchester, comprising 16 1.25MW/1.25MWh lithium ion containers installed.

Anesco executive chairman Steve Shine said: “We’re delighted to have successfully seen yet another large scale storage project through from planning, to deployment and long term management. Our full service capabilities and unique understanding for how to derive commercial value from renewable assets is something that continues to find favour with investors and customers.

“Our ability to not only model revenue but to show genuine results being achieved by existing assets, remains a key differentiator within the market and is something our customers highly value. Anesco has fuelled the take up of battery storage in the UK, after creating one of the most accurate revenue modelling tools on the market.”

Anesco storage portfolio reaches 147MW

With the new battery storage facility in Lascar, the storage portfolio of Anesco reaches 147MW.

Anesco said that it has funded, designed and installed the project and is monitoring the project under operation and maintenance service, to ensure the better performance of the batteries at their optimum efficiency.

In addition, the facility is benefiting from multiple revenue streams, including the wholesale market, capacity market and National Grid’s balancing services, which seek to secure the security and quality of the UK’s power supply.

Steve added: “As the largest and most established provider in the country, we have access to a comprehensive data set. This has allowed us to create a tool capable of predicting whole life cost, IRR and long term revenue streams.

“All this information is vital for investors and lenders, who are seeking greater certainty and to minimise risk. With our substantial portfolio of existing assets we can now see the real numbers versus our modelled numbers to demonstrate the commercial returns of battery assets.”

In May, EDF Energy, in partnership with technology partner Upside Energy, signed a deal with Anesco to optimise a combined 16MW of solar and battery assets at the Clayhill solar farm.

Opened in September 2017, Anesco’s Clayhill solar farm was the first subsidy-free solar development in the UK.