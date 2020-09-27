IWMF and the Tuas Water Reclamation Plant (Tuas WRP) – collectively known as the Tuas Nexus – will be the world’s first integrated waste and water treatment facility to be conceptualised and planned from the ground up. IWMF Phase 1 and the TWRP are scheduled for completion in 2025. Once completed, IWMF Phase 1 will be able to treat:

2,900 tons per day of incinerable waste;

250 tons per day of household recyclables collected under the National Recycling Programme;

400 tons per day of source-segregated food waste; and

800 tons per day of dewatered sludge from the Tuas Water Reclamation Plant

Andritz’s scope of supply for the four WTE lines in IWMF Phase 1 includes the design and supply of flue gas treatment equipment such as fabric filters, HCl and SO 2 scrubbers, ID fans, low-temperature economizers with steam gas reheaters, steel structures, flue gas ducts, tanks and silos, and advisory services.

Using Andritz equipment at IWMF Phase 1 will help Singapore achieve its sustainability goals because it will be able to meet the highest environmental standards and reduce the emissions from incineration of 2,900 tons per day of incinerable waste.

A Keppel Seghers-led consortium was selected by Singapore’s National Environment Agency to develop and build (on EPC basis) the WTE and materials recovery facilities as part of the IWMF Phase 1 development for Singapore. Andritz was chosen as the consortium’s key supplier for the flue gas treatment system due to its track record with dry, semi-dry and wet technologies for industrial flue gas cleaning as well as its advanced energy recovery solution using heat recovery from flue gas in the low temperature range.