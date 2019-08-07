The aim of the contract is to develop economically viable field development solutions for a major operator in Angola

Image: The six-month project will be managed by Amplus Energy Services from its Aberdeen headquarters. Photo courtesy of Amplus Energy Services.

Aberdeen-based floating production solutions specialist Amplus Energy Services has been awarded a multi-million-dollar contract to re-evaluate the development of marginal fields in Angola.

The aim of the contract is to develop economically viable field development solutions for a major operator in Angola.

The six-month project will be managed by Amplus Energy Services from its Aberdeen headquarters.

Amplus will work in partnership with TechnipFMC and Halliburton to support the work on the project, while local support in Angola will be provided by Amplus Energy Services’ partner in country – Prodiaman Oil Services SA.

Ian Herd, Managing Director of Amplus Energy Services, said: “We are developing an excellent reputation as a company who can turn previously uneconomic oil and gas reserves into financially viable resources.

“The lessons learned from this latest contract award will not only be strategically key for marginal field developments in Angola, but also in the North Sea, where there are more than 200 discoveries still to be developed with several billion barrels of oil available for recovery.

“As a mature basin, most of the UK Continental Shelf’s remaining reserves are contained within marginal fields. Amplus Energy Services’ ongoing North Sea Production Club initiative, which is designed to make even the smallest fields economically viable, has been pivotal in helping Amplus Energy Services secure the marginal field development study contract in Angola.”

The Amplus Versatile Production Unit (VPU) is the key to offering clients, safe, fit for purpose and extremely cost-effective production facilities. The VPU can support a wide range of production capacities.

The vessel operates on dynamic positioning (DP) and is fitted with a dis-connectable turret buoy, which gives the VPU unrivalled safety performance, operational efficiency and mobility to move field to field, if required.

The VPU’s ability to sit directly above the subsea production facilities reduces cost in every aspect of a marginal field development.

Ian added: “This is a very significant contract award for Amplus Energy Services, and we are looking forward to providing fit for purpose, cost effective solutions for marginal field developments in Angola.”

Formed in 2008 and based in Bridge of Don, Aberdeen, Amplus Energy Services aims to build a world-class fleet of VPUs that will service the needs of the oil and gas industry worldwide.

Source: Company Press Release