On July 15, the Altor 2003 Fund and Altor Fund II (jointly “Altor”) signed and closed the sale of Enhanced Drilling Holding AS (“Enhanced Drilling”) to Enhanced Well Technologies AS, a company owned and controlled by EV Private Equity and a major global oil company.

EV Private Equity has been one of the most active investors in the oil and gas sector in recent years, and will together with its co-investor bring significant industry expertise and experience to the company, contributing to the growth and success of Enhanced Drilling.

“We are happy that Enhanced Drilling’s leading technology has been recognized by the sector specialist EV Private Equity team and their co-investor, and we believe that the company has an exciting future ahead of it.” says Eivind Reiten, Chairman of Enhanced Drilling for multiple years and also an advisor to the Altor Funds. Altor initially invested in AGR, from which Enhanced Drilling was spun out, in 2004.

