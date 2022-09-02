Allseas has been awarded a major decommissioning contract by TAQA UK for the removal and disposal of multiple Northern North Sea (NNS) facilities.

Aberdeen-based TAQA manages the UK North Sea exploration and production portfolio for UAE-headquartered utilities and energy group Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA).

The engineering, preparation, removal, and disposal (EPRD) contract comprises TAQA’s Eider Alpha, Tern Alpha, North Cormorant and Cormorant Alpha platforms.

The combined weight of the topsides and jackets to be removed is around 114,000 tonnes, making this the largest single offshore UK Continental Shelf decommissioning contract scope to date.

Allseas’ task is to remove four platform topsides, three steel supporting jackets and transport to a suitable onshore yard facility for dismantling, with the aim of reusing or recycling 95% or more of the materials.

Single-lift removal of platforms

The platforms are located close to each other, approximately 100 kilometres north-east of Shetland, in water depths ranging from 150 to 167 metres.

All structures will be lifted and removed to shore as single units using Allseas’ heavy lift vessel Pioneering Spirit.

Allseas is proud to be TAQA’s contractor for this major decommissioning contract and looks forward to close collaboration with TAQA to prepare and execute the safe and sustainable decommissioning of these NNS assets.

Platform removals are planned post 2025.