Akuo inaugurates its Focola solar plant in New Caledonia. (Credit: Sebastian Ganso from Pixabay.)

Akuo, an independent global renewable energy power producer and developer, and Enercal Energies Nouvelles, the 100% subsidiary of New Caledonia’s electricity grid management company Enercal devoted to renewable energy, today inaugurated the Focolasolar plant in New Caledonia.

The Focolaprojectwas set up on the initiative of a local farmer, Jean-Christophe Niautou, who wanted to collaborate with Akuo because of its globally recognized expertise in agrivoltaic solutions on cyclone-prone islands. For thesolar PV project, Akuo thusapproached the Enercalgroup, the territory’s leading renewable energy producer. Together, they createdFocolaSAS, the entityin charge of this project.

The first Agrinergie greenhouses deployed in the Pacific, an innovative system combining market gardening and solar PV electricity production. Sixteen cyclone-proof photovoltaic greenhouses occupy a total surface area of 22,000 m² of land. The farm produces 2GWh of electricity a year, the equivalent of the electricity consumption of 600 homes, and some 200 metric tons of vegetables. Beyond the technical achievement itself, this project contributes to 2 major societal ambitions: this territory’s food self-sufficiency and its electrical autonomy.

The cyclone-proof aspect of these green houses offers clear advantages in securing agricultural production in this region that suffers two cyclones a year on average. Very committed to responsible agriculture, this farmer thus wants to explore perma culture processes. This new activity will enable him to create several new jobs. Furthermore, this project is contributing to New Caledonia’s energy independence, as the territory is very determined to make the transition to green energy given these islands’ fragile ecosystems and extremely rich biodiversity that are important to protect.

Eric Scotto, Chairman and Co-founder of Akuo, comments: “This project, unprecedented in the Pacific region, further consolidates our position in island nations. This technological feat allows high-quality market gardening production comprising a cyclone-proof system that is crucial for this territory and contributing to the creation of jobs in this region. It is a source of pride for the Akuo group that is supported by strong partners alongside Enercal and Jean-Philippe Niautou”.

