Aker Solutions to enhance Troll C platform for Fram Sør tie-in. (Credit: Equinor)

Aker Solutions has secured a contract from Equinor to modify the Troll C platform for the Fram Sør subsea tie-in project in the Norwegian North Sea.

The contract, valued between NOK500m ($49.6m) and NOK1.5bn ($148.7m), entails preparing the platform to handle production from Fram Sør, located approximately 20km north of Troll C.

The project involves engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning (EPCIC) services for the new subsea templates.

Aker Solutions had previously completed the front-end engineering and design (FEED) work at its Bergen office. Further project management and detailed engineering will be conducted by teams in Bergen and Mumbai, while fabrication is set to occur at the Egersund facility.

Work on the project will commence immediately with the aim of starting production by late 2029. The project will be recorded in Aker Solutions’ Life Cycle segment as an order intake for Q3 2025.

Equinor and its partners, including Vår Energi and INPEX Idemitsu Norge, have committed over NOK21bn ($2.08bn) to develop Fram Sør. The new development is projected to yield an estimated 116 million barrels of oil equivalent, comprising 75% oil and 25% gas.

Fram Sør’s development leverages several discoveries in the region including the Echino South and Blasto finds made in recent years. These discoveries have been pivotal in forming the framework of the Fram Sør project.

Overall, contracts related to this initiative are anticipated to amount to about NOK18bn ($1.8bn).

The subsea development features four-by-four subsea templates with 12 wells planned for initial start-up and additional slots available for future expansion within the Fram/Troll area.

Oil from Fram is transported via Troll Oil Pipeline II to Mongstad, while gas is exported through Troll A platform to Kollsnes.